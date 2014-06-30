Golden Globes logo

Paul Mazursky (born in Brooklyn, New York April 25, 1930, died June 30, 2014) wrote and directed Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), Blume in Love (1973), Harry and Tonto (1974) with Art Carney, Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), An Unmarried Woman (1978) with Jill Clayburg, Moscow on the Hudson (1984) with Robin Williams, Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) and Moon Over Parador (1988) both with Richard Dreyfuss, Enemies, A Love Story (1989), Scenes from a Mall (1991) with Bette Midler and Woody Allen, The Pickle (1993).

1979 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Unmarried Woman, An

1979 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Unmarried Woman, An
