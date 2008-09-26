Paul Leonard Newman, born January 26, 1925, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, died September 26, 2008, started acting on stage in New York. He played boxer Rocky Graziano in Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) by Robert Wise, co-starred with Elizabeth Taylor in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) directed by Richard Brooks from the play by Tennessee Williams, with Joanne Woodward in The Long, Hot Summer (1958) by Martin Ritt. Newman acted in Exodus (1960) by Otto Preminger, The Hustler (1961), Cool Hand Luke (1967); he was directed by Martin Ritt in Paris Blues (1961) with Sydney Poitier and Joanne Woodward, and the westerns Hud (1963) and Hombre (1967). He acted with Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973) both directed by George Roy Hill. Newman directed his wife Joanne Woodward in Rachel, Rachel (1968), and other films, acted with her in The Drowning Pool (1975) and Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) by James Ivory. He starred in The Verdict (1982) by Sidney Lumet, reprised his role from The Hustler (1961) in The Color of Money (1986) with Tom Cruise directed by Martin Scorsese, played a mob boss in Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes with Tom Hanks.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Paul Newman, 1984 by Philip Berk