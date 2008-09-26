Golden Globes logo

Paul Leonard Newman, born January 26, 1925, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, died September 26, 2008, started acting on stage in New York. He played boxer Rocky Graziano in Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) by Robert Wise, co-starred with Elizabeth Taylor in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) directed by Richard Brooks from the play by Tennessee Williams, with Joanne Woodward in The Long, Hot Summer (1958) by Martin Ritt. Newman acted in Exodus (1960) by Otto Preminger, The Hustler (1961), Cool Hand Luke (1967); he was directed by Martin Ritt in Paris Blues (1961) with Sydney Poitier and Joanne Woodward, and the westerns Hud (1963) and Hombre (1967). He acted with Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973) both directed by George Roy Hill. Newman directed his wife Joanne Woodward in Rachel, Rachel (1968), and other films, acted with her in The Drowning Pool (1975) and Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) by James Ivory. He starred in The Verdict (1982) by Sidney Lumet, reprised his role from The Hustler (1961) in The Color of Money (1986) with Tom Cruise directed by Martin Scorsese, played a mob boss in Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes with Tom Hanks.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Paul Newman, 1984 by Philip Berk

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Empire Falls

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Empire Falls

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Paul Newman

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Rachel, Rachel

1968 Winner

1968 Winner

World Film Favorites
Paul Newman

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

World Film Favorites
Paul Newman

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

World Film Favorites
Paul Newman

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Silver Chalice, The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Road to Perdition

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Nobody's Fool

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Color of Money, The

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Verdict, The

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cool Hand Luke

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hud

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sweet Bird of Youth

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Hustler
