Paul Rudd (born April 6, 1969, in Passaic, New Jersey) acted in movies like Clueless (1995) by Amy Heckerling, The Object of My Affection (1998) with Jennifer Aniston, The Shape of Things (2003) by Neil Labute, three comedies directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked-Up (2007), This is 40 (2012), Dinner for Schmucks (2010) with Steve Carell, The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). He played Marvel superhero Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On television, he acted in the comedy series Living with Yourself (2019).