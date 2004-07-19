Golden Globes logo

Paul Rudd

1 Nominations

Paul Rudd (born April 6, 1969, in Passaic, New Jersey) acted in movies like Clueless (1995) by Amy Heckerling, The Object of My Affection (1998) with Jennifer Aniston, The Shape of Things (2003) by Neil Labute, three comedies directed by Judd Apatow, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked-Up (2007), This is 40 (2012), Dinner for Schmucks (2010) with Steve Carell, The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). He played Marvel superhero Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On television, he acted in the comedy series Living with Yourself (2019).

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Living with Yourself
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.