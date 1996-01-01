1 Nominations
Paul Thomas Anderson (born in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 1970) wrote and directed movies like Hard Eight (1996) with Gwyneth Paltrow, Boogie Nights (1997) with Mark Wahlberg, Magnolia (1999) with Tom Cruise, Punch-Drunk Love (2002) with Adam Sandler, There Will Be Blood (2007) based on the 1927 novel Oil! by Upton Sinclair, nominated for a Golden Globe as Best Picture drama, The Master (2012) with Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman, Phantom Thread (2017) with Daniel Day-Lewis, Licorice Pizza (2021).