Pedro Almodóvar (born in Calzada de Calatrava, Spain, September 25, 1949), the most prominent Spanish filmmaker, wrote and directed movies, often starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, such as Law of Desire (La ley del deseo, 1987), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios, 1988) with Carmen Maura, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (¡Átame!, 1990) with Victoria Abril, High Heels (Tacones lejanos, 1991), The Flower of My Secret (La flor de mi secreto, 1995) with Marisa Paredes, Live Flesh (Carne trémula, 1997) with Javier Bardem, All About My Mother (Todo sobre mi madre, 1999), Talk To Her (Hable con ella, 2002), Bad Education (La mala educación, 2004) with Gael Garcia Bernal, Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (Los abrazos rotos, 2009), The Skin I Live In (La piel que habito, 2011), Julieta (2016), Pain and Glory (Dolor y gloria, 2019), Parallel Mothers (Madres paralelas, 2021).
