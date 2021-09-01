Golden Globes logo

3 Nominations
Penny Marshall (born in the Bronx, New York October 15, 1943, died December 17, 2018) acted with Cindy Williams in the TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley (1976-1983), a spinoff of Happy Days created by her older brother director Garry Marshall. She directed movies like Big (1988) with Tom Hanks, Awakenings (1990) with Robert De Niro and Robin Williams from the 1973 memoir by Oliver Sacks, A League of Their Own (1992) with Geena Davis, The Preacher’s Wife (1996) with Denzel Washington and Whitney Huston, Riding in Cars with Boys (2001) with Drew Barrymore.

1980 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Laverne & Shirley

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Laverne & Shirley

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Laverne & Shirley
