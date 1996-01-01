Peter Bogdanovich (born in Kingston, New York July 30, 1939), a film critic and movie director, directed The Last Picture Show (1971) with Jeff Bridges from the 1996 novel by Larry McMurtry, What’s Up, Doc? (1972) with Barbra Streisand, Paper Moon (1973) with Ryan and Tatum O’Neill, Daisy Miller (1974) with Cybill Shepherd, At Long Last Love (1975) with Burt Reynolds, Nickelodeon (1976), Saint Jack (1979) with Ben Gazzara, They All Laughed (1981) with Audrey Hepburn, Mask (1985) with Cher, Noises Off (1992) with Carol Burnett, The Cat’s Meow (2001) with Kirsten Dunst, She’s Funny That Way (2014).