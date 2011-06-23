Golden Globes logo

Peter Falk

11 Nominations
1 Wins

Peter Falk (born September 16, 1927, in New York City, died June 23, 2011) is best known as the detective in the television series Columbo (1968-2003). He was directed by John Cassavetes in Husbands (1970), A Woman Under the Influence (1974) with Gena Rowlands, Mikey and Nicky (1976). He acted in movies like Murder, Inc. (1960), Pocketful of Miracles (1961) by Frank Capra, Anzio (1968), The Brink’s Job (1978) by William Friedkin, The In-Laws (1979) with Alan Arkin, The Princess Bride (1987) by Rob Reiner, Wings of Desire (1987) by Wim Wenders, The Player (1992) by Robert Altman. He wrote the autobiography Just One More Thing (2006).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1973 Winner

1973 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Columbo: It's All In The Game

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Columbo: It's All In The Game

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Columbo and The Murder of a Rock Star

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Columbo

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actor In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television Movie
Columbo

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Murder, Inc.
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.