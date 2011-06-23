Peter Falk (born September 16, 1927, in New York City, died June 23, 2011) is best known as the detective in the television series Columbo (1968-2003). He was directed by John Cassavetes in Husbands (1970), A Woman Under the Influence (1974) with Gena Rowlands, Mikey and Nicky (1976). He acted in movies like Murder, Inc. (1960), Pocketful of Miracles (1961) by Frank Capra, Anzio (1968), The Brink’s Job (1978) by William Friedkin, The In-Laws (1979) with Alan Arkin, The Princess Bride (1987) by Rob Reiner, Wings of Desire (1987) by Wim Wenders, The Player (1992) by Robert Altman. He wrote the autobiography Just One More Thing (2006).