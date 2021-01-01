Golden Globes logo

Peter Finch

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Peter Finch (born in London, England, September 28, 1916, died January 14, 1977), raised in Australia, was recruited by Laurence Olivier to join The Old Vic theater company in 1948. He acted in movies like A Town Like Alice (1956), Windom’s Way (1957), The Nun’s Story (1959) by Fred Zinneman with Audrey Hepburn, The Trials of Oscar Wilde (1960), No Love for Johnny (1961), The Pumpkin Eater (1964) with Anne Bancroft, Girl with Green Eyes (1964) with Rita Tushingham, Far from the Madding Crowd (1967) with Julie Christie directed by John Schlesinger from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) by John Schlesinger, Network (1976) directed by Sidney Lumet from a screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Network

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sunday Bloody Sunday
