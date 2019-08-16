Golden Globes logo

Peter Henry Fonda (born February 23, 1940, in New York City, died in Los Angeles, August 16, 2019), son of Henry Fonda, brother of Jane Fonda, father of Bridget Fonda, acted in The Victors (1963) winning a special Golden Globe as Star of Tomorrow, in The Wild Angels (1966) and The Trip (1967) by Roger Corman, Easy Rider (1969) by Dennis Hopper. He starred in Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974), 92 in the Shade (1975) by Thomas McGaune, Outlaw Blues (1977). He acted in Escape to L.A. (1996) by John Carpenter, The Limey (1999) by Steven Soderberg, 3:10 to Yuma (2007) by James Mangold. Fonda played a beekeeper in Ulee’s Gold (1997). He directed The Hired Hand (1971), Wanda Nevada (1979). On television, he acted in The Tempest (1998), The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999).

Read In Memoriam: Peter Fonda, Golden Globe Winner, by Philip Berk.

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Passion of Ayn Rand, The

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ulee's Gold

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Tempest, The

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Victors, The
