Peter Henry Fonda (born February 23, 1940, in New York City, died in Los Angeles, August 16, 2019), son of Henry Fonda, brother of Jane Fonda, father of Bridget Fonda, acted in The Victors (1963) winning a special Golden Globe as Star of Tomorrow, in The Wild Angels (1966) and The Trip (1967) by Roger Corman, Easy Rider (1969) by Dennis Hopper. He starred in Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974), 92 in the Shade (1975) by Thomas McGaune, Outlaw Blues (1977). He acted in Escape to L.A. (1996) by John Carpenter, The Limey (1999) by Steven Soderberg, 3:10 to Yuma (2007) by James Mangold. Fonda played a beekeeper in Ulee’s Gold (1997). He directed The Hired Hand (1971), Wanda Nevada (1979). On television, he acted in The Tempest (1998), The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999).

Read In Memoriam: Peter Fonda, Golden Globe Winner, by Philip Berk.