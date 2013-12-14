Golden Globes logo

Peter O'Toole (born August 2, 1932 in Leeds, England, died December 14, 2013) starred in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) by David Lean, Becket (1964) with Richard Burton, What’s New Pussycat? (1965) with Peter Sellers, The Lion in Winter (1968) with Katharine Hepburn, Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) by Herbert Ross, The Ruling Class (1972), Man of La Mancha (1972), The Stunt Man (1980), My Favorite Year (1982), Venus (2006).

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Peter O’Toole, 1963 by Philip Berk.

1970 Winner

1970 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Goodbye, Mr. Chips

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Lion in Winter

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Becket

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Lawrence of Arabia

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Venus

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Joan of Arc

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
My Favorite Year

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Masada

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Stunt Man, The

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Man of La Mancha

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lawrence of Arabia
