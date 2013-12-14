11 Nominations
Peter O'Toole (born August 2, 1932 in Leeds, England, died December 14, 2013) starred in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) by David Lean, Becket (1964) with Richard Burton, What’s New Pussycat? (1965) with Peter Sellers, The Lion in Winter (1968) with Katharine Hepburn, Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969) by Herbert Ross, The Ruling Class (1972), Man of La Mancha (1972), The Stunt Man (1980), My Favorite Year (1982), Venus (2006).
Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Peter O’Toole, 1963 by Philip Berk.
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyGoodbye, Mr. Chips
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaThe Lion in Winter
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaBecket
New Star Of The Year - ActorLawrence of Arabia
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaVenus
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJoan of Arc
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyMy Favorite Year
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureMasada
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaStunt Man, The
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyMan of La Mancha
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaLawrence of Arabia