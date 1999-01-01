John Peter Sarsgaard (born in Illinois, March 7, 1971) acted in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) by Kimberly Peirce with Hillary Swank, Shattered Glass (2003) by Billy Ray with Hayden Christensen, Garden State (2004) by Zach Braff, Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon with Liam Neeson, The Skeleton Key (2005) with Kate Hudson, Flightplan (2005) with Jodie Foster, Rendition (2007) with Reese Witherspoon. He co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in Jarhead (2005) by Sam Mendes, with Carey Mulligan in An Education (2009) by Lone Scherfig, acted in Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen with Cate Blanchett. He played the villain in The Magnificent Seven (2016) by Antoine Fuqua with Denzel Washington, and Bobby Kennedy in Jackie (2016) by Pablo Larraín with Natalie Portman.