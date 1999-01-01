Golden Globes logo

Peter Sarsgaard

1 Nominations

John Peter Sarsgaard (born in Illinois, March 7, 1971) acted in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) by Kimberly Peirce with Hillary Swank, Shattered Glass (2003) by Billy Ray with Hayden Christensen, Garden State (2004) by Zach Braff, Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon with Liam Neeson, The Skeleton Key (2005) with Kate Hudson, Flightplan (2005) with Jodie Foster, Rendition (2007) with Reese Witherspoon. He co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in Jarhead (2005) by Sam Mendes, with Carey Mulligan in An Education (2009) by Lone Scherfig, acted in Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen with Cate Blanchett. He played the villain in The Magnificent Seven (2016) by Antoine Fuqua with Denzel Washington, and Bobby Kennedy in Jackie (2016) by Pablo Larraín with Natalie Portman.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Shattered Glass
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.