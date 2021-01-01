Golden Globes logo

Peter Sellers

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Peter Sellers (born Richard Sellers September 8, 1925 in Portsmouth, England, died July 24, 1980) acted in Lolita (1962) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, Dr. Strangelove (1964) also by Kubrick, What’s New Pussycat? (1965), Casino Royale (1967) from the James Bond novel by Ian Fleming, Being There (1979) directed by Hal Ashby from the 1970 novel by Jerzy Kosinski. He was directed by Blake Edwards in The Pink Panther (1963), A Shot in the Dark (1964), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975), The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976), Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978).

1980 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Being There

1977 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pink Panther Strikes Again, The

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Return of the Pink Panther, The

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Pink Panther, The

1963 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Lolita
