5 Nominations
1 Wins
Peter Sellers (born Richard Sellers September 8, 1925 in Portsmouth, England, died July 24, 1980) acted in Lolita (1962) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, Dr. Strangelove (1964) also by Kubrick, What’s New Pussycat? (1965), Casino Royale (1967) from the James Bond novel by Ian Fleming, Being There (1979) directed by Hal Ashby from the 1970 novel by Jerzy Kosinski. He was directed by Blake Edwards in The Pink Panther (1963), A Shot in the Dark (1964), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975), The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976), Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978).
1980 Winner
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyBeing There
1977 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyPink Panther Strikes Again, The
1976 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyReturn of the Pink Panther, The
1965 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyPink Panther, The
1963 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureLolita