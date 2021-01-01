Peter Sellers (born Richard Sellers September 8, 1925 in Portsmouth, England, died July 24, 1980) acted in Lolita (1962) directed by Stanley Kubrick from the 1955 novel by Vladimir Nabokov, Dr. Strangelove (1964) also by Kubrick, What’s New Pussycat? (1965), Casino Royale (1967) from the James Bond novel by Ian Fleming, Being There (1979) directed by Hal Ashby from the 1970 novel by Jerzy Kosinski. He was directed by Blake Edwards in The Pink Panther (1963), A Shot in the Dark (1964), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975), The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976), Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978).