Peter Ustinov (born in London, England, April 16, 1921, died March 28, 2004) wrote plays like Romanoff and Juliet (1956), and novels, directed operas, wrote screenplays, directed movies like Billy Budd (1962), acted in movies like We’re No Angels (1955) by Michael Curtiz, Quo Vadis (1951) by Mervyn LeRoy, Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, Topkapi (1964) by Jules Dassin. He played detective Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile (1978) and other movies from the mystery novels by Agatha Christie. He wrote the autobiography Dear Me (1977).

1952 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Quo Vadis

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Topkapi

1961 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Spartacus
