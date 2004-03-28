Peter Ustinov (born in London, England, April 16, 1921, died March 28, 2004) wrote plays like Romanoff and Juliet (1956), and novels, directed operas, wrote screenplays, directed movies like Billy Budd (1962), acted in movies like We’re No Angels (1955) by Michael Curtiz, Quo Vadis (1951) by Mervyn LeRoy, Spartacus (1960) by Stanley Kubrick, Topkapi (1964) by Jules Dassin. He played detective Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile (1978) and other movies from the mystery novels by Agatha Christie. He wrote the autobiography Dear Me (1977).