Peter Yates (born in Aldershot, England, July 24, 1929, died January 9, 2011) directed movies like Bullitt (1968) with Steve McQueen, John and Mary (1969) with Dustin Hoffman and Mia Farrow, Murphy's War (1971) with Peter O'Toole, For Pete's Sake (1974) with Barbra Streisand, The Deep (1977) with Nick Nolte, Breaking Away (1979) with Dennis Quaid, The Dresser (1983) with Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay.