Peter Yates (born in Aldershot, England, July 24, 1929, died January 9, 2011) directed movies like Bullitt (1968) with Steve McQueen, John and Mary (1969) with Dustin Hoffman and Mia Farrow, Murphy's War (1971) with Peter O'Toole, For Pete's Sake (1974) with Barbra Streisand, The Deep (1977) with Nick Nolte, Breaking Away (1979) with Dennis Quaid, The Dresser (1983) with Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay.

1984 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Dresser

1984 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Dresser

1980 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Breaking Away
