Philip Seymour Hoffman (born in Fairport, New York, July 23, 1967, died February 2, 2014) acted in Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999) both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Flawless (1999) by Joel Shumacher with Robert De Niro, State and Main (2000) by David Mamet. He played writer Truman Capote in Capote (2006). He co-starred with Ethan Hawke in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) by Sidney Lumet, with Laura Linney in The Savages (2007) by Tamara Jenkins, with Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts in Charlie Wilson's War (2008) by Mike Nichols, with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in Doubt (2009) by John Patrick Shanley, with Brad Pitt in Moneyball (2011), with Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams in The Master (2012) by Paul Thomas Anderson, with Rachel Adams in A Most Wanted Man (2014). He played Plutarch in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) and Mockingjay (2014) from the novels by Suzanne Collins.
Philip Seymour Hoffman Dead of Possible Drug Overdose
Philip Seymour Hoffman, 46 Has Died
