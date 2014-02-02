Golden Globes logo

Philip Seymour Hoffman (born in Fairport, New York, July 23, 1967, died February 2, 2014) acted in Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999) both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith, Flawless (1999) by Joel Shumacher with Robert De Niro, State and Main (2000) by David Mamet. He played writer Truman Capote in Capote (2006). He co-starred with Ethan Hawke in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) by Sidney Lumet, with Laura Linney in The Savages (2007) by Tamara Jenkins, with Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts in Charlie Wilson's War (2008) by Mike Nichols, with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in Doubt (2009) by John Patrick Shanley, with Brad Pitt in Moneyball (2011), with Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams in The Master (2012) by Paul Thomas Anderson, with Rachel Adams in A Most Wanted Man (2014). He played Plutarch in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) and Mockingjay (2014) from the novels by Suzanne Collins.

Read Globe Winner Philip Seymour Hoffman Dead of Possible Drug Overdose

Read Golden Globes Winner Philip Seymour Hoffman, 46 Has Died

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Capote

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Master, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Doubt

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Savages, The

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Charlie Wilson's War
