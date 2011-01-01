Phoebe Waller-Bridge (born July 14, 1985, in London, England) is an English actress, producer, and writer who created, wrote and starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Crashing (2016) and the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016-2019). She was also the showrunner and executive producer for the first series of the BBC America thriller series Killing Eve (2018-present).

She also starred in the comedy series The Café (2011-2013) and the crime drama series Broadchurch (2015) and appeared in films that include Albert Nobbs (2011), The Iron Lady (2011), and Goodbye, Christopher Robin (2017) and played droid L3-37 in the Star Wars anthology prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). She co-wrote the screenplay for the 25th James Bond film, titled No Time to Die (2020).

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Waller-Bridge made her acting debut in the play Roaring Trade at Soho Theatre.

In the British comedy-drama TV show Fleabag, which is based on Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show first performed in 2013, Waller-Bridge plays Fleabag, an angry, confused, sexually voracious young woman living in London.