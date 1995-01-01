Golden Globes logo

Pierce Brosnan

2 Nominations

Pierce Brendan Brosnan (born May 16, 1953 in Drogheda, Ireland) became known for starring in the TV series Remington Steel (1982-87), and then acted in movies like The Fourth Protocol (1987) with Michael Caine, Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) with Robin Williams. He played James Bond, after Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and before Daniel Craig, in four movies: GoldenEye (1995) by Martin Campbell, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) by Roger Spottiswoode, The World Is Not Enough (1999) by Michael Apted, Die Another Day (2002) by Lee Tamahori. He starred in the remake The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), The Tailor of Panama (2001) directed by John Boorman from the 1996 spy thriller by John Le Carré, Laws of Attraction (2004) with Julianne Moore, After the Sunset (2004) with Salma Hayek and The Matador (2005) with Greg Kinder. He acted in the musical Mamma Mia! (2008) with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, The Ghost Writer (2009) by Roman Polanski with Ewan McGregor. 

Brosnan starred in The Foreigner (2017) with Jackie Chan, The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) by Marc Webb with Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Nixon, Kate Beckinsale.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Matador, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Nancy Astor
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.