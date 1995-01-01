Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brendan Brosnan (born May 16, 1953 in Drogheda, Ireland) became known for starring in the TV series Remington Steel (1982-87), and then acted in movies like The Fourth Protocol (1987) with Michael Caine, Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) with Robin Williams. He played James Bond, after Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and before Daniel Craig, in four movies: GoldenEye (1995) by Martin Campbell, Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) by Roger Spottiswoode, The World Is Not Enough (1999) by Michael Apted, Die Another Day (2002) by Lee Tamahori. He starred in the remake The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), The Tailor of Panama (2001) directed by John Boorman from the 1996 spy thriller by John Le Carré, Laws of Attraction (2004) with Julianne Moore, After the Sunset (2004) with Salma Hayek and The Matador (2005) with Greg Kinder. He acted in the musical Mamma Mia! (2008) with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, The Ghost Writer (2009) by Roman Polanski with Ewan McGregor.

Brosnan starred in The Foreigner (2017) with Jackie Chan, The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) by Marc Webb with Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Nixon, Kate Beckinsale.