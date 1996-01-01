Queen Latifah is an actress, songwriter, rapper, producer, and more who gained prominence in the 1990s as a recording artist, releasing four albums in a decade. She starred in Set It Off (1996), Sphere (1998), and The Bone Collector (1999) before gained mass critical acclaim and attention for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (2002), earning, amongst other things, her first . She has gone on to star in Bringing Down The House (2003), Beauty Shop (2005), Hairspray (2007), and Just Wright (2010). Her television credits include Living Single (1993-1998), Single Ladies (2011-2012), and as the host of her own talk show The Queen Latifah Show (2013-2015). She won a Golden Globe for her role in the television film Life Support (2007) and was nominated or her role in Bessie (2015).