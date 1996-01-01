Golden Globes logo

Queen Latifah

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Queen Latifah is an actress, songwriter, rapper, producer, and more who gained prominence in the 1990s as a recording artist, releasing four albums in a decade. She starred in Set It Off (1996), Sphere (1998), and The Bone Collector (1999) before gained mass critical acclaim and attention for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (2002), earning, amongst other things, her first . She has gone on to star in Bringing Down The House (2003), Beauty Shop (2005), Hairspray (2007), and Just Wright (2010). Her television credits include Living Single (1993-1998), Single Ladies (2011-2012), and as the host of her own talk show The Queen Latifah Show (2013-2015). She won a Golden Globe for her role in the television film Life Support (2007) and was nominated or her role in Bessie (2015).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2008 Winner

2008 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Life Support

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Bessie

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Chicago
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.