Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Jerome Tarantino (born in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 27, 1963) wrote the screenplay for True Romance (1993) directed by Tony Scott, wrote and directed Reservoir Dogs (1992) with Harvey Keitel, Pulp Fiction (1994) with John Travolta and Samuel Jackson, Kill Bill (2003) with Uma Thurman, Inglorious Basterds (2009) with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained (2012) with Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, The Hateful Eight (2015) with Samuel Jackson and Kurt Russell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Django Unchained

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Pulp Fiction

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
The Hateful Eight

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Django Unchained

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Inglourious Basterds

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Inglourious Basterds

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Pulp Fiction
