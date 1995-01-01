Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Jerome Tarantino (born in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 27, 1963) wrote the screenplay for True Romance (1993) directed by Tony Scott, wrote and directed Reservoir Dogs (1992) with Harvey Keitel, Pulp Fiction (1994) with John Travolta and Samuel Jackson, Kill Bill (2003) with Uma Thurman, Inglorious Basterds (2009) with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained (2012) with Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, The Hateful Eight (2015) with Samuel Jackson and Kurt Russell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

