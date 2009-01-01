Golden Globes logo

Rachel Bloom (born April 3, 1987 in Los Angeles, California) graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009, wrote and sang the music video Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury (2010) gaining a cult following, released an album of musical comedy, Please Love Me (2013). Bloom is the creator and star of the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2016).

Read On Music: "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Rachel Bloom Relishes The Power of A Good Show Tune by Armando Gallo.

2016 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
