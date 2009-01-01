2 Nominations
1 Wins
Rachel Bloom (born April 3, 1987 in Los Angeles, California) graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009, wrote and sang the music video Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury (2010) gaining a cult following, released an album of musical comedy, Please Love Me (2013). Bloom is the creator and star of the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2016).
Read On Music: "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Rachel Bloom Relishes The Power of A Good Show Tune by Armando Gallo.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2016 Winner
2016 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCrazy Ex-Girlfriend
2017 Nominee
2017 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCrazy Ex-Girlfriend