Rachel Brosnahan (born December 15, 1990 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) was cast in her first movie role as Lisa in the Michael Bay-produced horror movie, The Unborn, while she was still in high school. A graduate of the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Brosnahan is the niece of handbag designer Kate Spade. She is best known for her roles in the films The Unborn (2009) and Beautiful Creatures (2013) and for portraying the lead character Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2019). She acted in The Courier (2021) with Benedict Cumberbatch, I’m Your Woman (2020) directed by Julia Hart.