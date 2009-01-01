Golden Globes logo

Rachel Brosnahan

3 Nominations
2 Wins
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan (born December 15, 1990 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) was cast in her first movie role as Lisa in the Michael Bay-produced horror movie, The Unborn, while she was still in high school.  A graduate of the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Brosnahan is the niece of handbag designer Kate Spade. She is best known for her roles in the films The Unborn (2009) and Beautiful Creatures (2013) and for portraying the lead character Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2019). She acted in The Courier (2021) with Benedict Cumberbatch, I’m Your Woman (2020) directed by Julia Hart.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.