Golden Globes logo

Ralph Fiennes

5 Nominations

Ralph Fiennes (born December 22, 1962 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England) acted in Schindler's List (1993) by Steven Spielberg, Quiz Show (1994) by Robert Redford, Strange Days (1995) by Kathryn Bigelow, The English Patient (1996) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1992 novel by Michael Ondaatje, Oscar and Lucinda (1997) by Gilliam Armstrong, Sunshine (1999) by István Szabó, The End of the Affair (1999) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1951 novel by Graham Greene, The Constant Gardener (2005) directed by Fernando Meirelles from the 2001 novel by John le Carré, In Bruges (2008) by Martin McDonagh, The Reader (2008) by Stephen Daldry, The Duchess (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) by Wes Anderson, A Bigger Splash 2015) by Luca Guadagnino. He played Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of the Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 (2011), M in the James Bond films with Daniel Craig Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), both directed by Sam Mendes.

Fiennes directed and starred in Coriolanus (2011) from the play by William Shakespeare, The Invisible Woman (2013) about Charles Dickens.

On television he acted with Susan Sarandon in Bernard and Doris (2008) by Bob Balaban. He plays Professor Moriarty in Holmes and Watson (2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Grand Budapest Hotel, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Duchess, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Bernard And Doris

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The English Patient

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Schindler's List
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.