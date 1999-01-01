Ralph Fiennes (born December 22, 1962 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England) acted in Schindler's List (1993) by Steven Spielberg, Quiz Show (1994) by Robert Redford, Strange Days (1995) by Kathryn Bigelow, The English Patient (1996) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1992 novel by Michael Ondaatje, Oscar and Lucinda (1997) by Gilliam Armstrong, Sunshine (1999) by István Szabó, The End of the Affair (1999) directed by Neil Jordan from the 1951 novel by Graham Greene, The Constant Gardener (2005) directed by Fernando Meirelles from the 2001 novel by John le Carré, In Bruges (2008) by Martin McDonagh, The Reader (2008) by Stephen Daldry, The Duchess (2008), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) by Wes Anderson, A Bigger Splash 2015) by Luca Guadagnino. He played Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of the Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 (2011), M in the James Bond films with Daniel Craig Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), both directed by Sam Mendes.

Fiennes directed and starred in Coriolanus (2011) from the play by William Shakespeare, The Invisible Woman (2013) about Charles Dickens.

On television he acted with Susan Sarandon in Bernard and Doris (2008) by Bob Balaban. He plays Professor Moriarty in Holmes and Watson (2018).