Golden Globes logo

Ramy Youssef

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef

Rami Youssef (born March 26, 1991, in New York, New York) is an American stand-up comedian and writer of Egyptian descent.

He made his acting debut on the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run in which he had the main role. During the run of the show, Youssef shadowed the writers’ room, an experienced Youssef would bring to his own show in 2019.

Youssef grew up in a Muslim household, observing Islamic holidays, and is still a practicing Muslim today. Raised in Rutherford, New Jersey, Youssef attended Rutherford High School and performed sketch comedy while studying political science and economics in college. While there, Youssef served as a camp counselor for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in New Jersey. He left Rutgers when he was 20 and moved to Hollywood to enroll in acting school.

In the Hulu comedy series Ramy, he portrays Ramy Hassan, a millennial Muslim who is a second-generation American born to immigrant parents in the United States. After the debut of Ramy, he signed an overall TV production deal with A24. He currently has two shows in development, one for Apple TV+ and one for Netflix.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Ramy

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Ramy
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.