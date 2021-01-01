Golden Globes logo

Ray Milland

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Ray Milland

Ray Milland (born Alfred Reginald Jones on January 3, 1907, in Wales, died March 10, 1986) made his film debut with The Flying Scotsman (1929), acted in movies like The Jungle Princess (1936) with Dorothy Lamour, Beau Geste (1939) with Gary Cooper, The Doctor Takes a Wife (1940) with Loretta Young, Reap the Wild Wind (1942) by Cecil B. DeMille with John Wayne, The Major and the Minor (1942) by Billy Wilder with Ginger Rogers, Ministry of Fear (1944) by Fritz Lang, The Lost Weekend (1946) by Billy Wilder, Golden Earrings (1947) with Marlene Dietrich, The Big Clock (1948) with Charles Laughton, A Life of Her Own (1950) by George Cukor with Lana Turner, Close to My Heart (1951) with Gene Tierney, The Thief (1952), Dial M for Murder (1954) by Alfred Hitchcock with Grace Kelly. He directed the Western A Man Alone (1955), the film noir Lisbon (1956).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1946 Winner

1946 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role
The Lost Weekend

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Thief
