Rebecca Ferguson Sundström (born in Stockholm, Sweden, October 19, 1983 to a Swedish father and a British mother) played Queen Elizabeth Woodville in the British television miniseries The White Queen (2015) from the historical novel by Philippa Gregory. She was cast as undercover MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) opposite Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, reprised her role in Mission Impossible - Fallout (2018). She acted in The Girl on a Train (2016) with Emily Blunt, Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) with Meryl Streep, The Greatest Showman (2017) with Hugh Jackman, The Snowman (2017) with Michael Fassbender, Doctor Sleep (2019) with Ewan McGregor, Men in Black: International (2019) with Chris Hemsworth, Reminiscence (2021) with Hugh Jackman, Dune (2021) with Timothée Chalamet, directed by Denis Villeneuve from the 1985 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert.