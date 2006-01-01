Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Maria Hall (born in London, England, May 3, 1982) acted in The Prestige (2006) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale, Vicky Christina Barcelona (2008) by Woody Allen with Penélope Cruz, Frost/Nixon (2008) by Ron Howard with Michael Sheen, Please Give (2010) by Nicole Holofcener with Catherine Keener, The Town (2010) by Ben Affleck, Transcendence (2014) with Johnny Depp. Hall acted in The BFG (2016) by Steven Spielberg, starred in Christine (2016), the true story of a 1970s TV reporter who committed suicide on live television, in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017) written and directed by Angela Robinson.

The actress made her directorial debut with Passing (2021) and adapted the screenplay from the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen.