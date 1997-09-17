Richard Bernard "Red" Skelton (born in Vincennes, Indiana, July 18, 1913, died September 17, 1997) was a versatile comedian who started in burlesque and vaudeville, moved into radio then television with The Red Skelton Show (1951-1953) renamed The Red Skelton Hour (1954-1971). Skelton made his movie debut in Having Wonderful Time (1938) with Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., and Lucille Ball, acted in Ziegfeld Follies (1946) with Fred Astaire, I Dood It (1943) by Vincent Minnelli, The Fuller Brush Man (1948), A Southern Yankee (1948), Bathing Beauty (1944) and Neptune’s Daughter with Esther Williams (1949), The Yellow Cab Man (1950), The Clown (1953) with Jane Greer.

