Richard Bernard "Red" Skelton (born in Vincennes, Indiana, July 18, 1913, died September 17, 1997) was a versatile comedian who started in burlesque and vaudeville, moved into radio then television with The Red Skelton Show (1951-1953) renamed The Red Skelton Hour (1954-1971). Skelton made his movie debut in Having Wonderful Time (1938) with Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., and Lucille Ball, acted in Ziegfeld Follies (1946) with Fred Astaire, I Dood It (1943) by Vincent Minnelli, The Fuller Brush Man (1948), A Southern Yankee (1948), Bathing Beauty (1944) and Neptune’s Daughter with Esther Williams (1949), The Yellow Cab Man (1950), The Clown (1953) with Jane Greer.

1978 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Red Skelton

1959 Winner

Television Achievement
Red Skelton
