Reginald “Rex” Harrison (born in Lancashire, England March 5, 1908, died June 2, 1990) acted in the theater in London and New York throughout his life. He acted in movies like Storm in a Teacup (1937) with Vivien Leigh, Major Barbara (1941) from the 1901 play by George Bernard Shaw, Blithe Spirit (1945) directed by David Lean from the 1941 play by Noël Coward, Anna and the King of Siam (1946) with Irene Dunne, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) by Joseph Mankiewicz, Unfaithfully Yours (1948) by Preston Sturges. He played Julius Caesar in Cleopatra (1963) with Elizabeth Taylor, reprised the role of Professor Higgins that the had performed on stage with Julie Andrews in the movie My Fair Lady (1964) with Audrey Hepburn directed by George Cukor. He acted in The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) with Charlton Heston, and in Doctor Dolittle (1967) directed by Richard Fleischer from the novels by Hugh Lofting. He wrote the autobiographies Rex (1975) and A Damned Serious Business: My Life in Comedy (1991).