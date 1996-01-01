Richard Benjamin (born in New York City, May 22, 1938) acted in movies like Goodbye, Columbus (1969) from the novella by Philip Roth, Catch-22 (1970) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, Diary of a Mad Housewife (1970), Portnoy’s Complaint (1972), The Sunshine Boys (1975) by Herbert Ross. He directed movies like My Favorite Year (1982) with Peter O’Toole, Racing with the Moon (1984) with Sean Penn, Mermaids (1990) with Cher and Winona Ryder, Made in America (1993) with Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson, Mrs. Winterbourne (1996) with Shirley MacLaine. Benjamin is married to actress Paula Prentiss.