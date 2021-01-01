Golden Globes logo

Richard Brooks

2 Nominations

Richard Brooks (born Reuben Sax in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 18, 1912, died March 11, 1992), a screenwriter and film director, wrote and directed movies like Blackboard Jungle (1955) with Glenn Ford and Sidney Poitier, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) with Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman from the 1955 play by Tennessee Williams, Elmer Gantry (1960) with Burt Lancaster and Jean Simmons from the 1927 novel by Sinclair Lewis, Lord Jim (1965) with Peter O’ Toole from the 1900 novel by Joseph Conrad, The Professionals (1966), In Cold Blood (1967) from the 1966 novel by Truman Capote, Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) with Diane Keaton.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Elmer Gantry

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.