Richard Brooks (born Reuben Sax in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 18, 1912, died March 11, 1992), a screenwriter and film director, wrote and directed movies like Blackboard Jungle (1955) with Glenn Ford and Sidney Poitier, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) with Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman from the 1955 play by Tennessee Williams, Elmer Gantry (1960) with Burt Lancaster and Jean Simmons from the 1927 novel by Sinclair Lewis, Lord Jim (1965) with Peter O’ Toole from the 1900 novel by Joseph Conrad, The Professionals (1966), In Cold Blood (1967) from the 1966 novel by Truman Capote, Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) with Diane Keaton.