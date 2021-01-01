Golden Globes logo

8 Nominations
3 Wins
Richard Burton (born Richard Walter Jenkins in Wales November 10, 1925, died 5 August 5, 1984) performed on stage, acted in movies like My Cousin Rachel (1952) with Olivia de Havilland, Look Back in Anger (1959) by Tony Richardson, Becket (1964) with Peter O’Toole, The Night of the Iguana (1964) directed by John Huston from the play by Tennessee Williams, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1965) by Martin Ritt. Burton acted with Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra (1963), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Edward Albee, The Taming of the Shrew (1967) directed by Franco Zeffirelli from the Shakespeare play. He acted in Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) with Genevieve Bujold, Equus (1977) directed by Sidney Lumet from the play by Peter Shaffer.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Richard Burton, 1953 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Equus

1953 Winner

1953 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
My Cousin Rachel

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Anne of the Thousand Days

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Taming of the Shrew, The

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Becket

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Look Back In Anger
