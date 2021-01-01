Richard Burton (born Richard Walter Jenkins in Wales November 10, 1925, died 5 August 5, 1984) performed on stage, acted in movies like My Cousin Rachel (1952) with Olivia de Havilland, Look Back in Anger (1959) by Tony Richardson, Becket (1964) with Peter O’Toole, The Night of the Iguana (1964) directed by John Huston from the play by Tennessee Williams, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1965) by Martin Ritt. Burton acted with Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra (1963), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Edward Albee, The Taming of the Shrew (1967) directed by Franco Zeffirelli from the Shakespeare play. He acted in Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) with Genevieve Bujold, Equus (1977) directed by Sidney Lumet from the play by Peter Shaffer.
Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Richard Burton, 1953 by Philip Berk.
