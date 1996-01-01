Richard Dreyfuss (born October 29, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York) acted in American Graffiti (1973) by George Lucas, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz (1974), Jaws (1975) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) both directed by Steven Spielberg, The Goodbye Girl (1987) directed by Herbert Ross from a screenplay by Neil Simon. He acted with Christine Lahti in Whose Life is It Anyway? (1981) by John Badham, with Bette Midler in Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) by Paul Mazursky, with Barbra Streisand in Nuts (1987) by Martin Ritt, with Holly Hunter in Always (1988) by Spielberg and Once Around (1991) by Lasse Hallström, with Bill Murray in What About Bob? (1991) by Frank Oz. He played a music teacher in Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995), Dick Cheney in W. (2008) by Oliver Stone with Josh Brolin.

On television Dreyfuss played Alfred Dreyfus in Prisoner of Honor (1991) directed by Ken Russell, Fagin in Oliver Twist (1997) directed by Tony Bill from the novel by Charles Dickens, Meyer Lansky in Lansky (1999), Alexander Haig in The Day Reagan Was Shot (2001), Bernie Madoff in Madoff (2016).