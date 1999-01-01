Richard E. Grant

Richard Grant Esterhuysen (born May 5, 1957 in Mbabane, Swaziland) acted in Withnail and I (1987) by Bruce Robinson, Henry & June (1999) by Philip Kaufman, L.A. Story (1991) by Steve Martin, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) by Francis Coppola, The Age of Innocence (1993) by Martin Scorsese, The Portrait of a Lady (1996) by Jane Campion, Logan (2017) with Hugh Jackman. Grant wrote and directed the autobiographical Wah-Wah (2005) with Nicholas Hoult, Gabriel Byrne and Miranda Richardson. He starred with Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) directed by Marielle Heller from the memoir by Lee Israel.

