Richard Gere

Richard Tiffany Gere (born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 31, 1949) started his acting career in Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977) with Diane Keaton, he starred in Days of Heaven (1978) by Terrence Malick, Yanks (1979) by John Schlesinger, American Gigolo (1982) by Paul Schrader, An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) by Taylor Hackford with Debra Winger, The Cotton Club (1984) by Francis Coppola, Internal Affairs (1990) by Mike Figgis with Andy Garcia, Pretty Woman (1990) by Garry Marshall with Julia Roberts, Sommersby (1993) by Jon Amiel with Jodie Foster, First Knight (1995) with Sean Connery, Primal Fear (1996) with Edward Norton. Gere starred in Dr. T & the Women (2000) by Robert Altman, Unfaithful (2002) by Adrian Lyne with Diane Lane, the musical Chicago (2002) by Rob Marshall with Catherine Zeta Jones and Renee Zellweger, Shall We Dance? (2004) with Jennifer Lopez and Susan Sarandon, Amelia (2009) by Mira Nair with HiIary Swank, Arbitrage (2012), Time Out of Mind (2014) and The Dinner (2017) both directed by Owen Moverman, Norman (2017).
