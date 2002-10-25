Golden Globes logo

Richard Harris

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Richard Harris (born in Limerick, Ireland, October 1, 1930, died October 25, 2002) acted in movies like Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) with Marlon Brando, This Sporting Life (1963) by Lindsay Anderson, Il deserto rosso (Red Desert, 1964) by Michelangelo Antonioni. He played King Arthur in Camelot (1967) with Vanessa Redgrave, starred in the western A Man Called Horse (1970), in Cromwell (1970) with Alec Guinness. He later acted in The Field (1990) by Jim Sheridan, Unforgiven (1992) by Clint Eastwood, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993) by Randa Haines, Cry, the Beloved Country (1995), Gladiator (2000) by Ridley Scott. He played Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1968 Winner

1968 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Camelot

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Field, The

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Foreign Film - English Language
Bloomfield
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.