Richard Harris (born in Limerick, Ireland, October 1, 1930, died October 25, 2002) acted in movies like Mutiny on the Bounty (1962) with Marlon Brando, This Sporting Life (1963) by Lindsay Anderson, Il deserto rosso (Red Desert, 1964) by Michelangelo Antonioni. He played King Arthur in Camelot (1967) with Vanessa Redgrave, starred in the western A Man Called Horse (1970), in Cromwell (1970) with Alec Guinness. He later acted in The Field (1990) by Jim Sheridan, Unforgiven (1992) by Clint Eastwood, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993) by Randa Haines, Cry, the Beloved Country (1995), Gladiator (2000) by Ridley Scott. He played Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).