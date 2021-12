Richard Rush (born in New York City, April 19, 1929, died April 8, 2021) wrote and directed movies like Too Soon to Love (1960) with Jack Nicholson, Of Love and Desire (1963) with Merle Oberon, The Stunt Man (1980) with Peter O’Toole. He directed Getting Straight (1970) with Elliott Gould, Freebie and the Bean (1974) with James Caan and Alan Arkin, Color of Night (1994) with Bruce Willis. He co-wrote the screenplay of Air America (1990) directed by Roger Spottiswoode.