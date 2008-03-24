Richard Widmark (born In Minnesota on December 26, 1914, died March 24, 2008) started his career as a radio actor, made his movie debut in the film noir by Henry Hathaway Kiss of Death (1947) playing a sociopathic villain. He acted in Westerns like Yellow Sky (1948) by William Wellman, Garden of Evil (1954), Cheyenne Autumn (1964) by John Ford, more film noirs like No Way Out (1950) by Joseph Mankiewicz, Panic in the Streets (1950) by Elia Kazan, Night in the City (1950) by Jules Dassin, dramas like Hell and High Water (1954) by Samuel Fuller, Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer, True Colors (1991) by Herbert Ross.

