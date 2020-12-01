Ricky Gervais is a British comedian who first won major critical acclaim and international attention for his co-creation of the original British version of The Office (2001-2003), which earned him his first Golden Globe for his starring role as David Brent. He was also nominated for his roles in Extras (2005-2007) and Derek (2012-2014), which he also co-created. His film credits include Ghost Town (2008), The Invention of Lying (2009), Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and the Night at the Museum movies (2006, 2009, 2014). He also hosted the 67th, 68th, and 69th Golden Globe Awards before returning to hose the 73rd in 2016.