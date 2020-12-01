Golden Globes logo

Ricky Gervais

6 Nominations
1 Wins
Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is a British comedian who first won major critical acclaim and international attention for his co-creation of the original British version of The Office (2001-2003), which earned him his first Golden Globe for his starring role as David Brent. He was also nominated for his roles in Extras (2005-2007) and Derek (2012-2014), which he also co-created. His film credits include Ghost Town (2008), The Invention of Lying (2009), Muppets Most Wanted (2014), and the Night at the Museum movies (2006, 2009, 2014). He also hosted the 67th, 68th, and 69th Golden Globe Awards before returning to hose the 73rd in 2016.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The (UK)

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Derek

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Extras

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.