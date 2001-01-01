Golden Globes logo

Sir Ridley Scott (born November 30, 1937, in South Shields, England) directed The Duellists (1977), Alien (1979) with Sigourney Weaver, Blade Runner (1982) with Harrison Ford, Legend (1985) with Tom Cruise, Black Rain (1989) with Michael Douglas, Thelma & Louise (1991) with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, G.I. Jane (1997) with Demi Moore, Black Hawk Down (2001), Hannibal (2001) with Anthony Hopkins, Kingdom of Heaven (2005). He directed Russell Crowe in Gladiator (2000), A Good Year (2006), American Gangster (2007), Body of Lies (2008), Robin Hood (2010).  

Scott directed The Counselor (2013), Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), The Martian (2015) with Matt Damon, Alien prequels Prometheus (2012) and Alien Covenant (2017), All the Money in the World (2017) about the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty, House of Gucci (2021) about the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, The Last Duel (2021) set in Medieval France.

Scott directed for television the science fiction series Raised by Wolves (2020).

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The Gathering Storm

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
RKO 281

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
All The Money In The World

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Martian

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Pillars Of The Earth

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Into The Storm

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
American Gangster

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Company

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Gladiator
