Sir Ridley Scott (born November 30, 1937, in South Shields, England) directed The Duellists (1977), Alien (1979) with Sigourney Weaver, Blade Runner (1982) with Harrison Ford, Legend (1985) with Tom Cruise, Black Rain (1989) with Michael Douglas, Thelma & Louise (1991) with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, G.I. Jane (1997) with Demi Moore, Black Hawk Down (2001), Hannibal (2001) with Anthony Hopkins, Kingdom of Heaven (2005). He directed Russell Crowe in Gladiator (2000), A Good Year (2006), American Gangster (2007), Body of Lies (2008), Robin Hood (2010).

Scott directed The Counselor (2013), Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), The Martian (2015) with Matt Damon, Alien prequels Prometheus (2012) and Alien Covenant (2017), All the Money in the World (2017) about the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty, House of Gucci (2021) about the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, The Last Duel (2021) set in Medieval France.

Scott directed for television the science fiction series Raised by Wolves (2020).

Read Ridley Scott by Emanuel Levy.