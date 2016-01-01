Riley Keough (born May 29, 1989 in Santa Monica, California), daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, is the eldest grandchild of singer-actor Elvis Presley and actress-businesswoman Priscilla Presley.

The 27-year-old model-actress is known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and American Honey (2016), the latter of which garnered her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female.

In 2016, she starred in the Steven Soderbergh-produced TV series The Girlfriend Experience, based on the film of the same name. She portrays Christine Reade, a law student who moonlights as an escort.