Riley Keough (born May 29, 1989 in Santa Monica, California), daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, is the eldest grandchild of singer-actor Elvis Presley and actress-businesswoman Priscilla Presley.

The 27-year-old model-actress is known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and American Honey (2016), the latter of which garnered her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Female.

In 2016, she starred in the Steven Soderbergh-produced TV series The Girlfriend Experience, based on the film of the same name. She portrays Christine Reade, a law student who moonlights as an escort.

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Girlfriend Experience
