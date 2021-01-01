Rita Hayworth (born Margarita Carmen Cansino in Brooklyn, New York October 17, 1918, died May 14, 1987) started her career dancing in Mexico with her Spanish father, she acted with Fred Astaire in the musicals You’ll Never Get Rich (1941) and You Were Never Lovelier (1942), with Gene Kelly in Cover Girl (1944), with Glenn Ford in Gilda (1946) and The Loves of Carmen (1948) both directed by Charles Vidor. She was directed by her husband Orson Wells in The Lady from Shanghai (1947). She acted in Miss Sadie Thompson (1953) from the 1921 short story by W. Somerset Maugham, Pal Joey (1957) with Frank Sinatra, Separate Tables (1958) with David Niven, Circus World (1964) with John Wayne.