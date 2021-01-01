Golden Globes logo

Rita Hayworth

1 Nominations

Rita Hayworth (born Margarita Carmen Cansino in Brooklyn, New York October 17, 1918, died May 14, 1987) started her career dancing in Mexico with her Spanish father, she acted with Fred Astaire in the musicals You’ll Never Get Rich (1941) and You Were Never Lovelier (1942), with Gene Kelly in Cover Girl (1944), with Glenn Ford in Gilda (1946) and The Loves of Carmen (1948) both directed by Charles Vidor. She was directed by her husband Orson Wells in The Lady from Shanghai (1947). She acted in Miss Sadie Thompson (1953) from the 1921 short story by W. Somerset Maugham, Pal Joey (1957) with Frank Sinatra, Separate Tables (1958) with David Niven, Circus World (1964) with John Wayne.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Circus World
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.