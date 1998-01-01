Rita Moreno (born Rosa “Rosita” Marcano in Humacao, Puerto Rico, December 11, 1931) played Anita in West Side Story (1961) directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins from the 1957 Broadway musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. In West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg, she played the newly created role of Valentina. She acted in movies like Singing in the Rain (1952) with Gene Kelly, The King and I (1956) with Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Ritz (1976) by Richard Lester, The Four Seasons (1981) by Alan Alda, Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) by Tamara Jenkins.

On television Moreno acted in the sitcom Nine to Five (1982-1983) as Violet the role played by Lily Tomlin in the movie Nine to Five (1980), she played a Cuban grandmother in One Day at a Time (2017-2020) produced by Norman Lear based on his 1975 sitcom.