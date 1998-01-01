Golden Globes logo

Rita Moreno

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Rita Moreno, Golden Globe winner

Rita Moreno (born Rosa “Rosita” Marcano in Humacao, Puerto Rico, December 11, 1931) played Anita in West Side Story (1961) directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins from the 1957 Broadway musical inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. In West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg, she played the newly created role of Valentina. She acted in movies like Singing in the Rain (1952) with Gene Kelly, The King and I (1956) with Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner, Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols, The Ritz (1976) by Richard Lester, The Four Seasons (1981) by Alan Alda, Slums of Beverly Hills (1998) by Tamara Jenkins.

On television Moreno acted in the sitcom Nine to Five (1982-1983) as Violet the role played by Lily Tomlin in the movie Nine to Five (1980), she played a Cuban grandmother in One Day at a Time (2017-2020) produced by Norman Lear based on his 1975 sitcom.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
West Side Story

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Nine To Five

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ritz, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.