2 Nominations
1 Wins
Rita Tushingham (born in Liverpool, England, March 14, 1942) acted in movies like A Taste of Honey (1961) by Tony Richardson, Girl with Green Eyes (1962) with Peter Finch and Lynn Redgrave, The Knack …and How to Get It (1965) and The Bed Sitting Room (1969) by Richard Lester. She later acted in Being Julia (2004) with Annette Bening.
1963 Winner
1963 Winner
New Star Of The Year - ActressTaste of Honey, A
1966 Nominee
1966 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyThe Knack ...And How To Get It