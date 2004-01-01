Golden Globes logo

Rita Tushingham

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Rita Tushingham

Rita Tushingham (born in Liverpool, England, March 14, 1942) acted in movies like A Taste of Honey (1961) by Tony Richardson, Girl with Green Eyes (1962) with Peter Finch and Lynn Redgrave, The Knack …and How to Get It (1965) and The Bed Sitting Room (1969) by Richard Lester. She later acted in Being Julia (2004) with Annette Bening.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Taste of Honey, A

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
The Knack ...And How To Get It
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.