Riz Ahmed (born December 1, 1982 in Wembley, United Kingdom) graduated from Christ Church, Oxford with a degree in PPE (Philosophy, Politics, and Economics) and later at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

The British Pakistani actor and rapper is known for his work in independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo (2006), Shifty (2008), Four Lions (2010), Trishna (2011), Ill Manors (2012) before his breakout role as Rick in Nightcrawler (2014). He has also appeared in Una, Jason Bourne and the Star Wars anthology film Rogue One in 2016. He acted in The Sisters Brothers (2018), Sound of Metal (2020).

On television, he starred as Nasir Khan, the accused murderer, in the mini-series The Night Of (2016).