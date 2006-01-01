Golden Globes logo

Riz Ahmed

2 Nominations
Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed (born December 1, 1982 in Wembley, United Kingdom) graduated from Christ Church, Oxford with a degree in PPE (Philosophy, Politics, and Economics) and later at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

The British Pakistani actor and rapper is known for his work in independent films such as The Road to Guantanamo (2006), Shifty (2008), Four Lions (2010), Trishna (2011), Ill Manors (2012) before his breakout role as Rick in Nightcrawler (2014). He has also appeared in Una, Jason Bourne and the Star Wars anthology film Rogue One in 2016. He acted in The Sisters Brothers (2018), Sound of Metal (2020).

On television, he starred as Nasir Khan, the accused murderer, in the mini-series The Night Of (2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sound of Metal

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Night Of
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.