4 Nominations
1 Wins
Robert Benton (born in Waxahachie, Texas, September 29, 1932) wrote and directed movies like The Late Show (1977) with Art Carney and Lily Tomlin, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, Places in the Heart (1984) with Sally Field, Nobody’s Fool (1994) with Paul Newman. He wrote the screenplay for Bonnie and Clyde (1967) directed by Arthur Penn.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1980 Winner
1980 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureKramer vs. Kramer
1985 Nominee
1985 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PicturePlaces in the Heart
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureKramer vs. Kramer
1968 Nominee
1968 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureBonnie and Clyde