Robert Benton (born in Waxahachie, Texas, September 29, 1932) wrote and directed movies like The Late Show (1977) with Art Carney and Lily Tomlin, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) with Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, Places in the Heart (1984) with Sally Field, Nobody’s Fool (1994) with Paul Newman. He wrote the screenplay for Bonnie and Clyde (1967) directed by Arthur Penn.

1980 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Kramer vs. Kramer

1985 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Places in the Heart

1980 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Kramer vs. Kramer

1968 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Bonnie and Clyde
