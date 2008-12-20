Golden Globes logo

Robert Mulligan (born in New York City August 23, 1925, died December 20, 2008) directed To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) from the novel by Harper Lee with Gregory Peck, Summer of ’42 (1971) with Jennifer O’Neill, Same Time, Next Year (1978) with Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda, The Man on the Moon (1991) with Reese Witherspoon.

1963 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
To Kill A Mockingbird

1972 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Summer of '42

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
To Kill A Mockingbird
