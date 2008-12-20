Robert Mulligan (born in New York City August 23, 1925, died December 20, 2008) directed To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) from the novel by Harper Lee with Gregory Peck, Summer of ’42 (1971) with Jennifer O’Neill, Same Time, Next Year (1978) with Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda, The Man on the Moon (1991) with Reese Witherspoon.