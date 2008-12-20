3 Nominations
1 Wins
Robert Mulligan (born in New York City August 23, 1925, died December 20, 2008) directed To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) from the novel by Harper Lee with Gregory Peck, Summer of ’42 (1971) with Jennifer O’Neill, Same Time, Next Year (1978) with Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda, The Man on the Moon (1991) with Reese Witherspoon.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1963 Winner
1963 Winner
Promoting International UnderstandingTo Kill A Mockingbird
1972 Nominee
1972 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureSummer of '42
1963 Nominee
1963 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureTo Kill A Mockingbird