Golden Globes logo

Robert Taylor

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor (born Spangler Brugh in Filley, Nebraska, August 5, 1911, died June 8, 1969) acted in movies like Magnificent Obsession (1935) with Irene Dunn, Camille (1936) by George Cukor with Greta Garbo, A Yank at Oxford (1938) and Waterloo Bridge (1940) with Vivien Leigh, Johnny Eager (1941) with Lana Turner, Quo Vadis (1951) by Mervyn LeRoy, Ivanhoe (1952). He acted in Westerns like Billy the Kid (1941), Devil’s Doorway (1950) by Anthony Mann, Ride Vaquero! (1953) with Ava Gardner, The Law and Jake Wade (1958) with Richard Widmark. He was married to Barbra Stanwyck (1939-1951).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

World Film Favorites
Robert Taylor
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.