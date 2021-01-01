Robert Taylor (born Spangler Brugh in Filley, Nebraska, August 5, 1911, died June 8, 1969) acted in movies like Magnificent Obsession (1935) with Irene Dunn, Camille (1936) by George Cukor with Greta Garbo, A Yank at Oxford (1938) and Waterloo Bridge (1940) with Vivien Leigh, Johnny Eager (1941) with Lana Turner, Quo Vadis (1951) by Mervyn LeRoy, Ivanhoe (1952). He acted in Westerns like Billy the Kid (1941), Devil’s Doorway (1950) by Anthony Mann, Ride Vaquero! (1953) with Ava Gardner, The Law and Jake Wade (1958) with Richard Widmark. He was married to Barbra Stanwyck (1939-1951).