Golden Globes logo

Robert Wise

7 Nominations
1 Wins

Robert Wise (born in Winchester, Indiana, September 10, 1914, died September 14, 2005) was film editor on Citizen Kane (1941) directed by Orson Welles, he directed horror films like The Body Snatcher (1945) with Boris Karloff, science fiction movies like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), film noirs like I Want to Live! (1958). He directed and produced movies like Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) with Harry Belafonte, The Sand Pebbles (1966) with Steve McQueen, musicals like West Side Story (1961) with Natalie Wood and The Sound of Music (1965) with Julie Andrews, supernatural horrors like The Haunting (1963).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1952 Winner

1952 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
The Day The Earth Stood Still

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Sand Pebbles

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Sound of Music, The

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Haunting, The

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
West Side Story

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Odds Against Tomorrow

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
I Want To Live!
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.