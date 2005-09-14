Robert Wise (born in Winchester, Indiana, September 10, 1914, died September 14, 2005) was film editor on Citizen Kane (1941) directed by Orson Welles, he directed horror films like The Body Snatcher (1945) with Boris Karloff, science fiction movies like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), film noirs like I Want to Live! (1958). He directed and produced movies like Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) with Harry Belafonte, The Sand Pebbles (1966) with Steve McQueen, musicals like West Side Story (1961) with Natalie Wood and The Sound of Music (1965) with Julie Andrews, supernatural horrors like The Haunting (1963).
