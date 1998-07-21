Robert Young (born in Chicago, Illinois, February 22, 1907, died July 21, 1998) acted in over 100 movies in the 1930s and ‘40s, like The Right to Romance (1933) with Ann Harding, Secret Agent (1936) by Alfred Hitchcock, Stowaway (1936) with Shirley Tempe, Dangerous Number (1937) and Lady Be Good (1941) with Ann Sothern, I Met Him in Paris (1937) with Claudette Colbert, Paradise for Three (1938) with Mary Astor, Sporting Blood (1940) with Maureen O’Sullivan, Northwest Passage (1940) with Spencer Tracy, The Mortal Storm (1940) with James Stewart, Married Bachelor (1941), Slightly Dangerous (1943) with Lana Turner, Claudia (1943) and The Enchanted Cottage (1945) with Dorothy McGuire, The Canterville Ghost (1944) with Charles Laughton, They Won’t Believe Me (1947) with Susan Hayward, Crossfire (1947) with Robert Mitchum, Sitting Pretty (1948) with Maureen O’Hara, That Forsyte Woman (1949) with Greer Garson and Errol Flynn. On television Young starred in the series Father Knows Best (1954-1960) and Marcus Welby, M.D. (1969-1976).