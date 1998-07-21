Golden Globes logo

Robert Young

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Robert Young

Robert Young (born in Chicago, Illinois, February 22, 1907, died July 21, 1998) acted in over 100 movies in the 1930s and ‘40s, like The Right to Romance (1933) with Ann Harding, Secret Agent (1936) by Alfred Hitchcock, Stowaway (1936) with Shirley Tempe, Dangerous Number (1937) and Lady Be Good (1941) with Ann Sothern, I Met Him in Paris (1937) with Claudette Colbert, Paradise for Three (1938) with Mary Astor, Sporting Blood (1940) with Maureen O’Sullivan, Northwest Passage (1940) with Spencer Tracy, The Mortal Storm (1940) with James Stewart, Married Bachelor (1941), Slightly Dangerous (1943) with Lana Turner, Claudia (1943) and The Enchanted Cottage (1945) with Dorothy McGuire, The Canterville Ghost (1944) with Charles Laughton, They Won’t Believe Me (1947) with Susan Hayward, Crossfire (1947) with Robert Mitchum, Sitting Pretty (1948) with Maureen O’Hara, That Forsyte Woman (1949) with Greer Garson and Errol Flynn. On television Young starred in the series Father Knows Best (1954-1960) and Marcus Welby, M.D. (1969-1976).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1972 Winner

1972 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television Movie
Marcus Welby, M.D.

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Marcus Welby, M.D.

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Marcus Welby, M.D.

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Marcus Welby, M.D.

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Marcus Welby, M.D.
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.